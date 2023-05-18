Turkey's sovereign dollar bonds slip again as post-election rout marches on

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's sovereign dollar bonds fell nearly another 1 cent in their fourth day of a post-election losses that have pushed them to their lowest in at least six months.

Incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan's stronger-than-expected showing in Sunday's vote has rattled markets that were betting on an end to his more than two-decade rule and the unorthodox economic policies that have come to characterize it.

The 2040 bond fell by nearly one cent to trade at just over 71 cents on the dollar, Tradeweb data showed. US900123BG46=TE

Many of the longer-dated issues have lost more than 12 cents since the Friday close and are trading below the 70 cent mark that analysts broadly consider the threshold for distressed territory.

Credit default swaps, which measure the cost of insuring the country's debt against default, also ticked higher by another 4 bps, to 696 basis points (bps), data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed. They stood at around 480 bps before the election. TRGV5YUSAC=MG

Erdogan will face challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a May 28 runoff vote.

(Reporting By Libby George, editing by Karin Strohecker)

