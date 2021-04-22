Turkey's sovereign dollar bonds fall as lira sells off

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's sovereign dollar bonds fell on Thursday amid wider pressure on the country's assets, including a 2% drop in the lira, with markets concerned over U.S. ties and comments by President Tayyip Erdogan on costly FX sales policy.

Longer-dated bonds suffered the biggest declines, with the 2043 bond US900123CB40=TE extending losses for a third straight session, slipping 0.9 cents to 77.616 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

Traders had pulled back on the lira ahead of a three-day weekend in which U.S. ties could come under strain with U.S. President Joe Biden expected to formally recognise the massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War One as an act of genocide, according to sources.

