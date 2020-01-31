Turkey's Sisecam sees post-merger profit rise, unit shares jump

(Adds details, halt in trading) ISTANBUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The shares of Sesecam and its unit companies soared and were temporarily halted on Friday after the Turkish glassmaker announced they would merge to boost efficiency, leading to an expected EBITDA rise of two to three percentage points. The Istanbul Stock Exchange halted the continuous trading of Sisecam after its shared jumped more than 15%. Trading was also halted in some of its units including Anadolu Cam , Denizli Cam , Pasabahce Cam, Soda Sanayii and Trakya Cam after sharp stock rallies. Sesecam announced the decision to merge under its own entity late on Thursday. In a Friday teleconference, CFO Gorkem Elverici said its EBITDA was seen increasing by 200-300 basis points over the medium-term thanks to cost cuts from the merger. Sisecam's dividend policy would not change, Elverici added. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer) ((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SISECAM M&A/ (UPDATE 1)

