Turkey's Simsek to meet investors in New York on Sept 19

ISTANBUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, who is leading the country's economic U-turn toward orthodox policies, will hold his first meeting abroad with foreign investors on Sept. 19 in New York, according to an invitation to the event.

Simsek will give a speech and answer investors' questions at Goldman Sachs headquarters, marking the first such overseas event after President Tayyip Erdogan appointed him in June to oversee the policy turnaround, which has included aggressive interest rate hikes.

The investment conference is co-hosted by the Wall Street bank and the Turkiye-U.S. Business Council, according to the invitation obtained by Reuters. Simsek will give "an overview of his economic agenda" for the audience, it said.

Representatives for both the finance ministry and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by John Stonestreet)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com;))

