News & Insights

US Markets

Turkey's Simsek to meet investors in New York on Sept 19

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

August 25, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by Jonathan Spicer for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, who is leading the country's economic U-turn toward orthodox policies, will hold his first meeting abroad with foreign investors on Sept. 19 in New York, according to an invitation to the event.

Simsek will give a speech and answer investors' questions at Goldman Sachs headquarters, marking the first such overseas event after President Tayyip Erdogan appointed him in June to oversee the policy turnaround, which has included aggressive interest rate hikes.

The investment conference is co-hosted by the Wall Street bank and the Turkiye-U.S. Business Council, according to the invitation obtained by Reuters. Simsek will give "an overview of his economic agenda" for the audience, it said.

Representatives for both the finance ministry and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by John Stonestreet)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.