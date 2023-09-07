Turkey's Simsek says Erdogan support for economic programme "full and tangible"

ANKARA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said President Tayyip Erdogan's support for Turkey's economic programme is "full and tangible" and Simsek plans investor meetings in key financial hubs, including Germany, New York, London, Asia and the Middle East.

At the same briefing which Simsek and other top officials gave to media on Thursday, Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said the bank would continue monetary tightening until a significant improvement in inflation is achieved.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.