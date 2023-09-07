News & Insights

Turkey's Simsek says Erdogan support for economic programme "full and tangible"

Credit: REUTERS/MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPO

September 07, 2023 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said President Tayyip Erdogan's support for Turkey's economic programme is "full and tangible" and Simsek plans investor meetings in key financial hubs, including Germany, New York, London, Asia and the Middle East.

At the same briefing which Simsek and other top officials gave to media on Thursday, Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said the bank would continue monetary tightening until a significant improvement in inflation is achieved.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.