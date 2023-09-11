Turkey's Simsek says disinflation the top priority

ANKARA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday that disinflation was the most important element and target of the medium-term economic programme that the government announced last week.

In an interview on broadcaster NTV, Simsek said authorities aimed to bring the budget deficit below 3% of GDP, excluding the impact of this year's earthquakes, adding that foreign funding would be an element of the economic programme.

(Reporting by Daren Butler, Writing by Ece Toksabay)

