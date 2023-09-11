News & Insights

Turkey's Simsek says disinflation the top priority

September 11, 2023 — 05:23 am EDT

Written by Daren Butler for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday that disinflation was the most important element and target of the medium-term economic programme that the government announced last week.

In an interview on broadcaster NTV, Simsek said authorities aimed to bring the budget deficit below 3% of GDP, excluding the impact of this year's earthquakes, adding that foreign funding would be an element of the economic programme.

