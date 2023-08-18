Turkey's Sekerbank signs $100 mln loan agreement with U.S.'s DFC for quake zone development

ISTANBUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's Sekerbank signed a $100 million loan agreement with U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for development of the earthquake region, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Sekerbank will also allocate $33 million from its own resources to increase the total amount to $133 million, the statement said.

The seven-year loan will also be used for financing women's businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises, it also said.

(Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Toby Chopra)

