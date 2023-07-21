News & Insights

Turkey's Ronesans says polypropylene plant investment revised up to $1.7 bln

July 21, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by Can Sezer for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Ronesans Holding's investment with Algeria's Sonatrach in a polypropylene facility in Turkey has been revised up to $1.7 billion with around $1 billion to be financed by loans, Ronesans President Erman Ilicak told Reuters on Friday.

He said in an interview that the financing was expected to be completed by year-end for the project in which Ronesans has a 70% stake and Sonatrach 30%. The facility is being built in the Ceyhan industrial zone in Turkey's southern province of Adana.

