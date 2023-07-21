Turkey's Ronesans says polypropylene plant investment revised up to $1.7 bln

ISTANBUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Ronesans Holding's investment with Algeria's Sonatrach in a polypropylene facility in Turkey has been revised up to $1.7 billion with around $1 billion to be financed by loans, Ronesans President Erman Ilicak told Reuters on Friday.

He said in an interview that the financing was expected to be completed by year-end for the project in which Ronesans has a 70% stake and Sonatrach 30%. The facility is being built in the Ceyhan industrial zone in Turkey's southern province of Adana.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.