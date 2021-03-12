Turkey's rising inflation view clears path to rate hike

By Nevzat Devranoglu

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Expectations for both Turkish inflation and an interest rate rise ticked higher in a closely watched survey published on Friday, reinforcing market predictions that the central bank will tighten policy next week.

In the central bank (TCMB) survey, the forecast for end-2021 annual consumer price inflation rose to 11.54% from 11.23% a month ago. The banks and businesses surveyed predicted the policy rate would rise to about 17.5% this month from 17%.

"In order for the TCMB to reach its year-end inflation target and forecast of 9.4%, it appears necessary to carry out a rate hike this month," a forex trader said, forecasting a rise of 100 basis points next week.

"However, the TCMB may choose to link the short-term inflation rise to temporary reasons...and not give a monetary policy reaction," the trader said, noting this would require raising its year-end forecast towards 12%.

Inflation reached 15.61% in February, its highest since mid-2019, pressuring the central bank to raise what is already the highest policy rate in any big economy.

The bank holds its monthly rate-setting meeting on March 18. It has already lifted the policy rate from 10.25% with hikes in November and December.

Adding to pressure for monetary tightening, the lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened 1.3% to 7.5650 against the dollar by 0813 GMT.

The currency had rallied some 20% after the appointment of a new central bank governor and finance minister in November but has given up nearly half of those gains in recent weeks. For import-dependent Turkey, depreciation lifts overall inflation via trade.

"High inflation prints threaten the central bank's credibility afresh," said Tatha Ghose at Commerzbank.

Markets were also closely watching President Tayyip Erdogan's announcement around 1200 GMT of an economic reforms package that he says will tackle chronically high inflation, depreciation and instability.

Separately, data on Friday showed Turkish industrial output jumped 11.4% year-on-year in January, exceeding forecasts and expanding for an eighth straight month in an economic rebound after the worst of coronavirus fallout last year.

