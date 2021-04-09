Turkey's rising inflation outlook maintains need for tight policy

(Adds background, details)

ISTANBUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Expectations for Turkish inflation ticked higher in a closely watched survey published on Friday, putting pressure on the central bank's new chief to maintain tight policy after his surprise appointment sparked a lira selloff.

In the central bank (TCMB) survey, the forecast for end-2021 annual consumer price inflation rose to 13.12% from 11.54% a month ago. The Turkish lira is also expected to weaken further against U.S. dollar at the end of the year.

Inflation climbed above 16% in March, its highest since mid-2019, well above a 5% official target, signifying the need to maintain highest policy rate in any big economy.

Under the former governor, Naci Agbal, the central bank has already lifted the policy rate from 10.25% to 19%. But he was removed on March 20 - after only about five months on the job and two days after a last rate hike.

The central bank is expected to hold interest rates at 19% at its monthly rate-setting meeting on April 15, according to a Reuters Poll. However, the new governor is seen to begin easing monetary policy earlier than previously thought.

The lira weakened to near its record lows after President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Sahap Kavcioglu as central bank governor. Although it has recovered some losses, the currency's weakness still puts pressure on the inflation.

Since taking the job, Kavcioglu has sought to ease investors' concerns about a sharp pivot and has pledged to keep policy tight for now due to high inflation.

Wall Street banks JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup all ratcheted up inflation forecasts after the lira plunged 12% in response to the ousting of Agbal, with the expectations that the policy rate could cut earlier than necessary. (Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu and Canan Sevgili; compiled by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by Ece Toksabay and Larry King) ((ezgi.erkoyun@tr.com; +90-212-350 7000)) Keywords: TURKEY CENBANK/SURVEY (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.