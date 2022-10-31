Turkey's recent banking measures should be eased or lifted, says Isbank head

Contributor
Ebru Tuncay Reuters
Published

Recent Turkish measures aimed at ensuring financial stability should be eased or lifted in order for the banking sector to use its resources effectively, lender Isbank's chief executive Hakan Aran said on Monday.

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Recent Turkish measures aimed at ensuring financial stability should be eased or lifted in order for the banking sector to use its resources effectively, lender Isbank's chief executive Hakan Aran said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Aran also said forcing customers to convert their foreign currencies or making banks hold securities will not contribute to production or employment.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More