Turkey's recent banking measures should be eased or lifted, says Isbank head

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Recent Turkish measures aimed at ensuring financial stability should be eased or lifted in order for the banking sector to use its resources effectively, lender Isbank's chief executive Hakan Aran said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Aran also said forcing customers to convert their foreign currencies or making banks hold securities will not contribute to production or employment.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

