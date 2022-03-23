Turkey's protection scheme helped cut FX deposits, Treasury says

By Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler

ANKARA, March 23 (Reuters) - The share of hard currency deposits in Turkey's banking system has fallen more than 10 percentage points since Ankara introduced a crisis-era scheme in December to protect deposits from foreign-exchange losses, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, introduced to stem a full-blown currency crisis, the Treasury and central bank guarantee lira deposits with up to a 12-month duration against further depreciation.

The first forex-protected deposits in the so-called KKM scheme reached maturity this week, and investors are monitoring whether this results in more demand for foreign currencies as funds are potentially pulled out.

Some 3.5 trillion lira ($236 billion) of the 6 trillion lira total bank deposits were in hard currencies as of March 11, according to data from the BDDK bank regulator.

The Treasury said KKM deposits had reached a total of 591 billion lira ($40 billion) as of March 22, in more than a million accounts.

"With the impact of the stability created by the KKM scheme, the volatility in financial markets has remained limited despite the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the (U.S. Federal Reserve) interest rate hike," the Treasury statement said.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was flat at 14.8350 against the dollar on Wednesday, having held steady in recent sessions following a bout of weakness when Russia first invaded Ukraine. It has weakened 11% this year after sliding 44% in 2021, making it the worst performer in emerging markets.

The initial KKM deposits, virtually all personal accounts, reached maturity on Tuesday. In the first week, accounts with a value of some 80 billion lira ($5.4 billion) will mature.

The cost to the Treasury and the central bank in the first week of maturing accounts is set to be just over 10 billion lira ($675 million).

At the current lira exchange rate, the cost of the entire amount held in the scheme stands at around 30-35 billion lira.

According to bankers' calculations, the cost of the entire amount of deposits in the scheme would rise to 45 billion lira if the Turkish currency weakens beyond 15 to the dollar.

If it were to reach 18, close to the record low of 18.4 touched in December, the cost would rise to 165 billion lira, they show.

Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu told a meeting with business leaders on Tuesday there was very high interest in the scheme and Turks whose deposits were reaching maturity were preferring to remain in it.

($1 = 14.8310 liras)

(Additional reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

