Turkey's Progresiva to sign wind plant deal with China's Harbin Electric

February 21, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Can Sezer for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's Progresiva Energy Investments will sign an engineering, procurement and construction deal with China's Harbin Electric International on Wednesday to build a wind power plant, the company said.

The deal to build the $700 million facility in Turkey will be signed in Ankara, according to an invitation document seen by Reuters.

Some $300 million in financing from China will be secured through Harbin, Progresiva's main shareholder Kontrolmatik KONTR.IS said in a statement to the stock exchange.

The 1,000 MWh electricity storage facility is expected to be commissioned in 2025 followed by a 250 MW wind farm in 2027.

