Turkey's Progresiva Enerji, China's Harbin Electric to sign $700 mln wind deal -source

ANKARA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's Progresiva Energy Investments will sign a deal on Wednesday with Chinese electric power plant equipment manufacturer Harbin Electric International worth $700 million, a Turkish source said.

The deal to build a wind power plant and electricity storage facility in Turkey will be signed in Ankara on Wednesday, according to an invitation document seen by Reuters.

Progresiva Energy Investments, a subsidiary of Kontrolmatik KONTR.IS, has a preliminary license for a 250 MW wind power plant and a 1,000 MWh capacity electricity storage facility in northwestern province of Tekirdag.

(Reporting by Can Sezer, Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Kim Coghill)

