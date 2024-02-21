News & Insights

Turkey's Progresiva Enerji, China's Harbin Electric to sign $700 mln wind deal -source

February 21, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

Written by Can Sezer for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's Progresiva Energy Investments will sign a deal on Wednesday with Chinese electric power plant equipment manufacturer Harbin Electric International worth $700 million, a Turkish source said.

The deal to build a wind power plant and electricity storage facility in Turkey will be signed in Ankara on Wednesday, according to an invitation document seen by Reuters.

Progresiva Energy Investments, a subsidiary of Kontrolmatik KONTR.IS, has a preliminary license for a 250 MW wind power plant and a 1,000 MWh capacity electricity storage facility in northwestern province of Tekirdag.

(Reporting by Can Sezer, Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Huseyin.Hayatsever @reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.