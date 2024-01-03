Turkey's popular marketplace website back up after domain trouble

Updates to add website now accessible

ANKARA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The website of Sahibinden.com, Turkey's main online classified ads company, was back up on Wednesday after an hours-long outage caused by what the company called trouble with its domain provider.

"Due to a technical problem with the domain name service provider, our platform is currently inaccessible," the company said on Instagram early on Wednesday, adding it was seeking a solution as soon as possible.

The company later on Wednesday said that the technical work was completed and access to its website had resumed. The website was accessible at 1537 GMT.

Founded in 2000, Sahibinden.com is Turkey's largest advertising and shopping website for real-estate, automobiles, electronics, job postings and other items and services.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

