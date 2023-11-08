Turkey's policy pivot pays off with $2.5 bln issue at far lower yield

By Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler

ANKARA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkey borrowed $2.5 billion in a 5-year sukuk at a sharply lower 8.5% yield, it said on Wednesday, marking its first international bond issue since the government executed an economic policy reversal following May elections.

The issue brings this year's financing on international markets to $10 billion.

The yield to investors was 394.4 basis points above U.S. Treasuries, Turkey's Treasury said, marking a 200-basis point decline from previous issues. A similar maturity $2.5-billion issue sold in April had a spread over U.S. Treasuries of 596.8 basis points.

Turkey has implemented a sharp U-turn in policy since May's presidential and parliamentary elections, with the central bank raising interest rates TRINT=ECI by 2,650 basis points as part of a wider shift towards greater orthodoxy.

Foreign investors were positioned cautiously on Turkish assets before the election but confidence has been lifted by the policy normalisation under respected markets veteran Mehmet Simsek as finance minister and former Wall Street banker Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor.

The central bank (CBRT) took fresh steps in late October to simplify the macroprudential framework and increase the share of lira deposits that Simsek said were important for a better functioning market economy.

Demand for this week's sukuk came from 200 investors and was three times the issue amount. It sold 45% to investors in the Middle East, with 24% in Britain, 18% in the United States, 7% in other European countries, 4% in Turkey and 2% in Asia.

The Treasury said on Monday it had mandated Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, JPM, Kuwait Finance House and QNB Capital for the issue.

Aside from its April bond issue, the big emerging market economy also borrowed $2.75 billion in January and $2.25 billion in March.

Alongside global developments, the latest lira bond auctions show that state controls in the domestic market are loosening, bringing a return towards free market conditions, bankers said.

The Treasury tapped its 2-year benchmark bond at a compound yield of 42.18% on Tuesday, rising 33 points from the single-digit levels to which they had fallen at the time of the elections due to regulations requiring banks to buy bonds.

"There are two main factors behind the yield rise: the policy rate hikes...and the removal of CBRT regulations obliging some bond purchases in order to free the bond market again," a bond trader at one bank said.

The Treasury borrowed some 21 billion lira ($737 million) on Tuesday, bringing domestic borrowing in four auctions this week to 40 billion lira. It plans 78 billion domestic borrowing in November, but has been borrowing more than planned in recent months.

($1 = 28.5125 liras)

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Christina Fincher)

