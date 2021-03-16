Turkey's new price committee to 'complement' central bank

100-point rate hike expected Thursday

ISTANBUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's newly announced price stability committee will compliment and strengthen the hand of the central bank's monetary policy, Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Tuesday ahead of a high-stakes interest rate decision.

In a TV interview discussing the reform plans announced by President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Elvan said Turkey needed fiscal, structural and monetary policies to battle inflation. He said monetary policy alone cannot deal with supply shocks.

"The price stability committee will strengthen the hand of the central bank," and focus on fallout from supply shocks, Elvan told state-owned Anadolu news agency.

Plans for a new committee to stabilise prices - which is the central bank's chief role - could stoke concerns about the bank's independence given Erdogan abruptly sacked its last two governors and regularly calls for interest rate cuts.

At the bank's policy meeting Thursday, economists overwhelmingly expect a 100 basis-point rate hike, to 18% from 17% now, to help tackle rising inflation and support the lira.

In a Reuters poll, 19 out of 20 economists forecast a hike. Societe Generale was the latest to predict a 100-point move, citing pressure on the lira, the lack of forex reserves and the deterioration of inflation expectations.

"Turkey has essentially no room for error, considering the extent to which the currency is under pressure," said analyst Phoenix Kalen.

Annual inflation climbed to 15.6% in February, the highest since mid-2019, fuelling expectations of tighter policy.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed slightly to 7.53 against the dollar by 0850 GMT but has weakened 10% since mid-February, giving up nearly half of the gains made after the November appointment of Elvan and a new central bank governor.

Elvan also brushed off concerns about the Turkish Statistical Institute's data and its independence, saying authorities had not intervened in its work.

