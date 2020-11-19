Turkey's new-look cenbank hikes rates 475 pts to 15%

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's central bank aggressively raised its policy rate by 475 basis points to 15% on Thursday, meeting lofty expectations after President Tayyip Erdogan installed a new governor and pledged a more market-friendly economic approach.

The tightening could ease double-digit inflation and support the lira after a series of record lows, though it could also slow an economic recovery from coronavirus fallout.

The bank raised its key one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI from 10.25% where it has stood since September. The uppermost rate in its policy framework, the late liquidity window, was set at 19.5%, up from 14.75%.

The lira - hit by concerns over depleted FX reserves and Turks snapping up hard currencies - rallied some 12% last week after Naci Agbal was named the central bank's new chief and the finance minister, Erdogan's son-in-law, abruptly resigned.

Erdogan, who has long rejected high rates, last week said even "bitter" policies would be adopted as he promised a new era of economic stability that welcomes foreign investors under the new leadership.

The lira TRYTOM=D3firmed to 7.58 against the dollar after the decision, from around 7.71 beforehand.

All 21 economists in a Reuters poll expected a rate hike with the median at 475 basis points and predictions ranging from 200 to 575 points.

