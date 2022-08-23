Turkey's new loan rules seek to lower govt bond rates -finmin

ANKARA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's finance minister said on Tuesday the new measures adopted by the central bank at the weekend aimed to lower interest rates on government bonds and to prevent loans being used to buy foreign currencies.

In a televised interview on NTV, Nureddin Nebati also said he expected loan rates to converge towards the central bank's policy rate of 13%.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.