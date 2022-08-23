Turkey's new loan rules seek to lower govt bond rates -finmin

Ali Kucukgocmen
ANKARA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's finance minister said on Tuesday the new measures adopted by the central bank at the weekend aimed to lower interest rates on government bonds and to prevent loans being used to buy foreign currencies.

In a televised interview on NTV, Nureddin Nebati also said he expected loan rates to converge towards the central bank's policy rate of 13%.

