Turkey's new cenbank head promises investors tight policy -sources

ISTANBUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's newly-installed central bank governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, said on Thursday in his first call with investors that tight monetary policy would remain in place due to currently high inflation, according to several people on the call.

Two sources said that a senior bank official added on the call there would be no premature interest rate cuts, and that inflation - at 15.6% in February - was now close to the upper bound of its forecasts.

President Tayyip Erdogan fired former governor Naci Agbal on March 20 in a shock move that sent the lira down 13% as investors predicted a quick pivot to loose policy, given Kavcioglu's past criticism of Agbal's tight stance.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was some 1.2% stronger at 8.1635 against the dollar at 1214 GMT.

"They are saying all the right things" and will probably "hold tight" for now, said one source.

Asked whether the policy rate of 19% would be raised further if needed, Kavcioglu did not clearly answer "yes" and said the bank will monitor data before the next policy meeting and do what needs to be done, said a separate person on the call.

The local investor call coincided with the release of data showing Turks' hard currency holdings fell sharply in the wake of Agbal's ousting to $223.67 billion as of March 26, from $232.50 billion a week earlier.

Inflation has remained in double digits for most of the last four years.

The bank expected a maximum of 17% inflation in March and a bit more in April, according to a February forecast. Inflation was expected to rise through April, when Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs expects it to touch 18% before dipping.

March inflation data will be released on April 5.

