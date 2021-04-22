Turkey's net FX reserves rise to $10.6 bln from 18-year low

ISTANBUL, April 22 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose to $10.585 billion as of April 16, having dropped to an 18-year low a week earlier, data showed on Thursday.
A week earlier the reserves - which have become the focus of the political opposition's criticism in recent weeks - had fallen to $9.93 billion, their lowest level since April 2003.
The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 8.0567 compared to 8.1518 the previous week.
The reserves plunged last year as state banks sold off $128 billion to stabilise the lira, which still lost 20% of its value in 2020. Net forex reserves were around $41 billion at the end of 2019.
Analysts say the central bank used swaps with local banks in 2019 and 2020 to prop up its forex reserves. The unorthodox policy spooked foreign investors and raised the risk of a balance of payments crisis.
Though the bank under its former governor pledged earlier this year to replenish the buffer, President Tayyip Erdogan has said FX sales could re-start in the future.
Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions stood at $42.366 billion by Wednesday. The reserves are in deeply negative territory once the swaps are deducted.
Date
Net international reserves(mln lira)
Net international reserves (mln USD)
16-04-2021
85,288
10,585
09-04-2021
80,933
9,928
02-04-2021
87,247
10,678
26-03-2021
101,546
12,788
19-03-2021
101,979
13,675
12-03-2021
81,562
10,956
05-03-2021
86,249
11,573
26-02-2021
100,164
13,926
19-02-2021
84,462
12,148
12-02-2021
94,192
13,379
05-02-2021
100,001
14,021
29-01-2021
101,490
13,766
22-01-2021
82,148
11,126
15-01-2021
84,351
11,416
08-01-2021
99,097
13,625
01-01-2021
100,484
13,543
25-12-2020
118,321
15,530
27-12-2019
243,910
41,130
28-12-2018
159,352
30,130
Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.
(Compiled by Ali Kucukgocmen and Daren Butler)
((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
