Turkey's net FX reserves rise to $10.6 bln from 18-year low

ISTANBUL, April 22 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose to $10.585 billion as of April 16, having dropped to an 18-year low a week earlier, data showed on Thursday.

A week earlier the reserves - which have become the focus of the political opposition's criticism in recent weeks - had fallen to $9.93 billion, their lowest level since April 2003.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 8.0567 compared to 8.1518 the previous week.

The reserves plunged last year as state banks sold off $128 billion to stabilise the lira, which still lost 20% of its value in 2020. Net forex reserves were around $41 billion at the end of 2019.

Analysts say the central bank used swaps with local banks in 2019 and 2020 to prop up its forex reserves. The unorthodox policy spooked foreign investors and raised the risk of a balance of payments crisis.

Though the bank under its former governor pledged earlier this year to replenish the buffer, President Tayyip Erdogan has said FX sales could re-start in the future.

Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions stood at $42.366 billion by Wednesday. The reserves are in deeply negative territory once the swaps are deducted.

Date Net international reserves(mln lira) Net international reserves (mln USD) 16-04-2021 85,288 10,585 09-04-2021 80,933 9,928 02-04-2021 87,247 10,678 26-03-2021 101,546 12,788 19-03-2021 101,979 13,675 12-03-2021 81,562 10,956 05-03-2021 86,249 11,573 26-02-2021 100,164 13,926 19-02-2021 84,462 12,148 12-02-2021 94,192 13,379 05-02-2021 100,001 14,021 29-01-2021 101,490 13,766 22-01-2021 82,148 11,126 15-01-2021 84,351 11,416 08-01-2021 99,097 13,625 01-01-2021 100,484 13,543 25-12-2020 118,321 15,530 27-12-2019 243,910 41,130 28-12-2018 159,352 30,130 Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.

