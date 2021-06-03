Turkey's net FX reserves fall to $12.44 bln as of May 28

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves fell to $12.44 billion as of May 28, down from $13.57 billion a week earlier, data showed on Thursday.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 8.4323.

The reserves have emerged in recent months as a focus of what the political opposition calls government mismanagement. They plunged in 2019-2020 as state banks sold off $128 billion to stabilise the lira, which still fell 20% in 2020.

Net forex reserves were around $41 billion at the end of 2019.

The central bank used swaps with local banks to backstop the FX interventions, an unorthodox policy that spooked foreign investors and raised the risk of a balance of payments crisis, analysts said.

Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions stood at $43.440 billion as of Wednesday. The reserves are in deeply negative territory once the swaps are deducted.

Date

Net international reserves(mln lira)

Net international reserves (mln USD)

28-05-2021

104,881

12,438

21-05-2021

113,529

13,566

14-05-2021

105,396

12,719

07-05-2021

100,368

12,083

30-04-2021

97,807

11,964

23-04-2021

92,817

11,224

16-04-2021

85,288

10,585

09-04-2021

80,933

9,928

02-04-2021

87,247

10,678

26-03-2021

101,546

12,788

19-03-2021

101,979

13,675

12-03-2021

81,562

10,956

05-03-2021

86,249

11,573

26-02-2021

100,164

13,926

19-02-2021

84,462

12,148

12-02-2021

94,192

13,379

05-02-2021

100,001

14,021

29-01-2021

101,490

13,766

22-01-2021

82,148

11,126

15-01-2021

84,351

11,416

08-01-2021

99,097

13,625

01-01-2021

100,484

13,543

25-12-2020

118,321

15,530

27-12-2019

243,910

41,130

28-12-2018

159,352

30,130

Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.

