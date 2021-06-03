Turkey's net FX reserves fall to $12.44 bln as of May 28

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves fell to $12.44 billion as of May 28, down from $13.57 billion a week earlier, data showed on Thursday.
The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 8.4323.
The reserves have emerged in recent months as a focus of what the political opposition calls government mismanagement. They plunged in 2019-2020 as state banks sold off $128 billion to stabilise the lira, which still fell 20% in 2020.
Net forex reserves were around $41 billion at the end of 2019.
The central bank used swaps with local banks to backstop the FX interventions, an unorthodox policy that spooked foreign investors and raised the risk of a balance of payments crisis, analysts said.
Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions stood at $43.440 billion as of Wednesday. The reserves are in deeply negative territory once the swaps are deducted.
Date
Net international reserves(mln lira)
Net international reserves (mln USD)
28-05-2021
104,881
12,438
21-05-2021
113,529
13,566
14-05-2021
105,396
12,719
07-05-2021
100,368
12,083
30-04-2021
97,807
11,964
23-04-2021
92,817
11,224
16-04-2021
85,288
10,585
09-04-2021
80,933
9,928
02-04-2021
87,247
10,678
26-03-2021
101,546
12,788
19-03-2021
101,979
13,675
12-03-2021
81,562
10,956
05-03-2021
86,249
11,573
26-02-2021
100,164
13,926
19-02-2021
84,462
12,148
12-02-2021
94,192
13,379
05-02-2021
100,001
14,021
29-01-2021
101,490
13,766
22-01-2021
82,148
11,126
15-01-2021
84,351
11,416
08-01-2021
99,097
13,625
01-01-2021
100,484
13,543
25-12-2020
118,321
15,530
27-12-2019
243,910
41,130
28-12-2018
159,352
30,130
Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.
