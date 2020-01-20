Turkey's negative real rates affect cenbank credibility -Moody's

Turkey's newly negative real interest rates will likely harm the central bank's credibility, risk hitting investor confidence and amount to a credit negative for banks' funding, ratings agency Moody's said on Monday.
