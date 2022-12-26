Turkey's natural gas found in Black Sea now comes to 710 bcm -Erdogan

ISTANBUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The total volume of natural gas Turkey has discovered in the Black Sea now amounts to 710 billion cubic metres (bcm) after a new field was located and a previous find was revised higher, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said Turkey had discovered a new reserve of 58 bcm in the Caycuma-1 field, in addition to revising up an estimated volume in the Sakarya field to 652 bcm from the previous 540 bcm.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.