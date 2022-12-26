Turkey's natural gas found in Black Sea now comes to 710 bcm -Erdogan

December 26, 2022 — 12:18 pm EST

ISTANBUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The total volume of natural gas Turkey has discovered in the Black Sea now amounts to 710 billion cubic metres (bcm) after a new field was located and a previous find was revised higher, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said Turkey had discovered a new reserve of 58 bcm in the Caycuma-1 field, in addition to revising up an estimated volume in the Sakarya field to 652 bcm from the previous 540 bcm.

