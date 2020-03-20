Turkey's main index rises, lira firms

Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's main share index .XU100 rose 3.2% on Friday, after it hit its weakest level since January 2017 earlier this week due to concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The banking index .XBANK was up 2.88%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.4820 against the dollar at 0812 GMT, firming some 1% from a close of 6.5460 on Thursday. Overnight, the currency hit 6.5500, its weakest level since the height of a currency crisis in September 2018.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)

