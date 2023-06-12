Turkey's lira weakens to fresh record low against dollar

ISTANBUL, June 12 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira slipped to a new record low against the dollar early on Monday, touching a level of 23.77 as investors waited for indications on policy moves after the appointment of a new central bank governor expected to raise rates.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was 1.1% weaker at 23.6 against the dollar at 0418 GMT, having hit the record low overnight.

President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday appointed Hafize Gaye Erkan, a finance executive in the United States, to head the central bank, which is widely expected to reverse course and tighten policy after years of rate cuts.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.