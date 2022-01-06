Turkey's lira weakens further on inflation, policy worries

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira dipped as much as 1.7% on Thursday, and has shed some 22% in the last nine trading sessions, on persisting investor concerns about the surge in inflation to a 19-year high after a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 slipped to 13.89 against the dollar before trimming its losses to 13.77 by 0706 GMT. Last year it slumped 44% in its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party came to power in 2002.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

