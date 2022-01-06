Turkey's lira weakens further on inflation, policy worries

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

The Turkish lira dipped as much as 1.7% on Thursday, and has shed some 22% in the last nine trading sessions, on persisting investor concerns about the surge in inflation to a 19-year high after a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira dipped as much as 1.7% on Thursday, and has shed some 22% in the last nine trading sessions, on persisting investor concerns about the surge in inflation to a 19-year high after a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 slipped to 13.89 against the dollar before trimming its losses to 13.77 by 0706 GMT. Last year it slumped 44% in its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party came to power in 2002.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More