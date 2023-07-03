News & Insights

Turkey's lira touches new record low against dollar

July 03, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Daren Butler for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, July 3 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 0.5% to a fresh record low against the U.S. currency on Monday, extending its losses since May elections after a public holiday in Turkey last week.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 dipped as far as 26.11 against the dollar from a close of 25.969 last week.

The currency has weakened more than 28% this year, largely after the re-election in late May of President Tayyip Erdogan, who has since moved to backtrack on his years of unorthodox economic policy.

