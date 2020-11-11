Turkey's lira surges 3% as Erdogan pledges new growth strategy

Contributor
Dominic Evans Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Turkey's lira strengthenened 3% beyond 7.9 to the dollar on Wednesday as President Tayyip Erdogan said his government was forming a new growth strategy financed in part by international investment.

At 1147 GMT the lira stood at 7.882, its strongest level since Oct. 22.

