Turkey's lira surges 3% as Erdogan pledges new growth strategy

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 strengthenened 3% beyond 7.9 to the dollar on Wednesday as President Tayyip Erdogan said his government was forming a new growth strategy financed in part by international investment.

At 1147 GMT the lira stood at 7.882, its strongest level since Oct. 22.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((Dominic.J.Evans@Thomsonreuters.com, @DominicJEvans;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.