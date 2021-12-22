Turkey's lira support plan comes with potential costs - Fitch

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's radical new plan to support the lira and discourage dollarisation comes with obvious potential costs, one of Fitch's top sovereign analysts said on Wednesday, adding time would be needed to see if it worked or not.

Fitch put Turkey's BB- rating on a downgrade warning earlier this month as a slump in the lira threatened to run out of control.

"Ultimately, it is about confidence in the currency," Fitch's Head of Emerging Europe Sovereign Ratings, Paul Gamble, told Reuters, referring to Turkey's plan to guard local currency savings against major FX market falls.

"Clearly there is a new potential liability for the sovereign balance sheet," he added. But if this approach works... there could no liability."

"We really need to take stock and understand the effect of this new interest rate tool."

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

