Turkey's lira stability, price inspections to ensure fall in inflation in 2022 -finance minister

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday that stability in the Turkish lira and the government's price inspections will ensure a slow fall in inflation, which is expected to exceed 30% in December according to a Reuters poll.

In an interview with broadcaster CNNTurk, Nebati said inflation will fall to single digits in 2023 and will cease to be the economy's chronic problem.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Chris Reese)

