Turkey's lira stability, price inspections to ensure fall in inflation in 2022 -finance minister

Contributor
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday that stability in the Turkish lira and the government's price inspections will ensure a slow fall in inflation, which is expected to exceed 30% in December according to a Reuters poll.

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday that stability in the Turkish lira and the government's price inspections will ensure a slow fall in inflation, which is expected to exceed 30% in December according to a Reuters poll.

In an interview with broadcaster CNNTurk, Nebati said inflation will fall to single digits in 2023 and will cease to be the economy's chronic problem.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Chris Reese)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters