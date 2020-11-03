Turkey's lira slips with possible rate hike, U.S. vote in focus

Turkey's lira weakened 0.6% in early trading on Wednesday, giving back some gains made late on Tuesday, as expectations increased for an interest-rate hike and as results were reported in a U.S. election that could strain bilateral ties.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, the worst performer in emerging markets this year, was at 8.455 versus the dollar and close to an all-time low of 8.5 touched the previous day. A rally late on Tuesday halted an eight-day losing streak.

Analysts say the depreciation and high inflation could prompt more monetary tightening. Meanwhile the U.S. presidential vote could hurt Ankara-Washington ties if Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, wins.

