Turkey's lira slips to fresh record low

By 0700 GMT, the lira had clawed back losses to trade flat.

Turkey's lira last hit a record low on Dec. 26 when it sank to 18.844 to the dollar. The currency has weakened nearly 1% since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.