Turkey's lira slips to fresh record low

February 06, 2023 — 02:19 am EST

By 0700 GMT, the lira had clawed back losses to trade flat.

Turkey's lira last hit a record low on Dec. 26 when it sank to 18.844 to the dollar. The currency has weakened nearly 1% since the start of the year.

