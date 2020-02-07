Turkey's lira slides to weakest level since May

ISTANBUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's currency tumbled late on Friday to its weakest level since May after comments from the Treasury minister suggested the central bank could continue cutting rates and as Turkey's military girded for more confrontation in Syria. The lira was down 0.6% at 6.0275 against the dollar at 1438 GMT, on track for its sharpest daily drop in weeks. Earlier on Friday, Turkey announced it completed a $4-billion bond issuance. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Jonathan Spicer Editing by Dominic Evans) ((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net @jonathanspicer)) Keywords: TURKEY LIRA/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.