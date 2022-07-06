Turkey's lira slides further to 17.1 against dollar

The Turkish lira weakened 0.5% against the dollar early on Wednesday, hit by broad strength in the U.S. currency and by investor concerns about soaring inflation and economic policies to deal with it.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which lost 1% of its value a day earlier, slipped as far as 17.1 from a close of 17.02 on Tuesday. It has lost 23% of its value against the dollar this year, on top of a 44% slump last year.

