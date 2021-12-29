Turkey's lira slides back to 12.0 against dollar

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Turkish lira weakened 1.7% early on Wednesday, continuing to eat into the huge gains which it made the previous week, as investor worries about the country's monetary policy outlook persisted.

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 1.7% early on Wednesday, continuing to eat into the huge gains which it made the previous week, as investor worries about the country's monetary policy outlook persisted.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 dipped to 12.02 per dollar by 0615 GMT from a close of 11.8 on Tuesday. Despite surging more than 50% last week following state-backed market interventions it has lost 38% of its value this year.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More