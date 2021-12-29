Turkey's lira slides back to 12.0 against dollar

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 1.7% early on Wednesday, continuing to eat into the huge gains which it made the previous week, as investor worries about the country's monetary policy outlook persisted.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 dipped to 12.02 per dollar by 0615 GMT from a close of 11.8 on Tuesday. Despite surging more than 50% last week following state-backed market interventions it has lost 38% of its value this year.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)

