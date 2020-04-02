Turkey's lira rebounds from levels last touched in 2018 crisis

Contributor
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's lira firmed on Thursday, rebounding from levels last touched during the height of a 2018 currency crisis, as the government warned of new measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus and auto sales edged higher year-on-year.

ISTANBUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed on Thursday, rebounding from levels last touched during the height of a 2018 currency crisis, as the government warned of new measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus and auto sales edged higher year-on-year.

The lira firmed some 0.9% to 6.6470 against the dollar by 0643 GMT, from Wednesday's close of 6.7040. It hit 6.7120 in early trade, its weakest level since Sept. 2018.

Turkish auto sales rose by 1.6% year-on-year in March, data from the Automotive Distributors Association showed, while they increased by 40.62% in the first three months of the year.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More