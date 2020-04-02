Turkey's lira rebounds from levels last touched in 2018 crisis

ISTANBUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed on Thursday, rebounding from levels last touched during the height of a 2018 currency crisis, as the government warned of new measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus and auto sales edged higher year-on-year.

The lira firmed some 0.9% to 6.6470 against the dollar by 0643 GMT, from Wednesday's close of 6.7040. It hit 6.7120 in early trade, its weakest level since Sept. 2018.

Turkish auto sales rose by 1.6% year-on-year in March, data from the Automotive Distributors Association showed, while they increased by 40.62% in the first three months of the year.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

