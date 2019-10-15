Turkey's lira rallies after U.S. imposes soft sanctions

ANKARA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira strengthened 0.7% on Tuesday against the greenback after U.S. President Donald Trump announces lighter than expected sanctions over Ankara's military incursion into Syria.

Trump imposed the sanctions on Monday and demanded the NATO ally stop a military incursion in northeast Syria that is rapidly reshaping the battlefield of the world's deadliest ongoing war.

The lira <TRYTOM=D3> stood at 5.885 at 0608 GMT, compared to 5.9395 on Monday, when it tumbled on the prospect of a harsher punishment from Washington.

This is "window dressing from Trump. Likely relief in Turkish markets - they could have been much worse," said Timothy Ash, head of emerging market research at Blue Bay Asset Management.

Trump also announced plans to re-impose steel tariffs on Turkey and immediately halt negotiations on a $100 billion trade deal.

(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

