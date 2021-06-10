Turkey's lira rallies 2% to leave record low behind

Updates with rally, Fitch and Goldman

ISTANBUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira rallied 2% on Thursday to its strongest level in two weeks, boosted by U.S. bond markets and predictions by Fitch Ratings and Goldman Sachs for delayed rate cuts that helped it leave behind last week's all-time low.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 has risen in four of five trading days and stood at 8.42 against the dollar at 1705 GMT, its best since May 26.

It hit a record intraday low of 8.88 last week, after President Tayyip Erdogan said he spoke to the central bank governor about lowering interest rates in the next two months.

Rising U.S. yields this year have pressured the lira, the worst performer in emerging markets. But data showing rising U.S. inflation had little effect on bond markets on Thursday, opening the door to the Turkish rebound.

Fitch, the ratings agency, and Wall Street bank Goldman both said premature rate cuts posed a risk for the lira given pressure from Erdogan.

But they also predicted the central bank would wait until the fourth quarter to ease policy due to inflation near 17% for most of the year and to the currency depreciation, which raises import prices.

Separately, the central bank's net international reserves logged a rare bounce last week, to $14.69 billion from $12.44 billion. The reserves remain badly depleted after costly state interventions in the foreign exchange market in 2019 and 2020.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Mark Potter)

