Turkey's lira nears record low to dollar

ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened as much as 0.8% against the dollar on Friday as persisting investor worries about a low interest rate monetary policy and rising inflation pushed it back towards last week's record low.

After weakening as far as 13.9095, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 13.8750 versus the U.S. currency at 0625 GMT. It has lost 46% of its value to the U.S. currency this year, touching an all-time low of 14.0 last week.

Turkey's new finance and treasury minister Nureddin Nebati said on Thursday the budget deficit would come in under 3.5% of GDP this year and would be managed with fiscal discipline, after he was appointed last week.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

