Turkey's lira gives up gains, down 1% in more turbulence

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira on Wednesday weakened 1% against the dollar even as the U.S. currency slid, giving up gains from late the previous day when overnight rates in a London-based swap market topped 1,000%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.968 at 0619 GMT, after firming to as much as 6.89 late on Tuesday. It has come under pressure since last week over concerns about the central bank's depleted forex reserves, high foreign debt obligations and Turks buying more hard currencies.

Adding to investor unease, Turkey's central bank and state banks have spent tens of billions of dollars to stabilize the lira since last year with most of the interventions happening in recent months, data and calculations made by traders show.

If it cannot rebuild depleted reserves soon, Ankara risks more lira depreciation, higher inflation via imports and a swollen current account deficit, analysts say.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

