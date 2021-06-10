Turkey's lira firms 0.5% in week-long rebound from record low

Turkey's lira firmed some 0.5% on Thursday to beyond 8.55 against dollar, its strongest since June 2, and has strengthened in three of the last four trading days to rebound from an all-time low.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 stood at 8.5510 against the dollar at 0905 GMT, after earlier firming as much as 8.5470.

It hit a record low of 8.88 against the dollar last week, after President Tayyip Erdogan said he spoke to the central bank governor about lowering interest rates in the next two months.

