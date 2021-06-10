Turkey's lira firms 0.5% in week-long rebound from record low

ISTANBUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed some 0.5% on Thursday to beyond 8.55 against dollar, its strongest since June 2, and has strengthened in three of the last four trading days to rebound from an all-time low.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 stood at 8.5510 against the dollar at 0905 GMT, after earlier firming as much as 8.5470.

It hit a record low of 8.88 against the dollar last week, after President Tayyip Erdogan said he spoke to the central bank governor about lowering interest rates in the next two months.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

