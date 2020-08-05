Turkey's lira down 1% as London swap rates tumble back

Adds London market swap rates, graphic

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened more than 1% against the dollar even as the U.S. currency slid on Wednesday, and overnight rates in a London-based swap market tumbled backafter topping 1,000% the day before.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.974 at 0706 GMT, after firming to 6.89 late Tuesday. It remains close to a historic low hit in May after a burst of selling and volatility began last week.

Investor concerns have re-emerged over a drop to $51 billion from $81 billion this year in the central bank's gross FX reserves, as well as over Turkey's high foreign debt obligations and Turks buying more hard currencies.

Interest rates on the London swaps TRYCCSONZ=R stood at 60%. They soared to 1,050% on Tuesday, the highest level since March 2019, when Turkish banks cut funding to the market and effectively made it impossible to short the lira, thereby curbing its losses.

Before volatility returned to the spot market, the lira had remained steady around 6.85 versus the dollar for nearly two months due to costly state interventions.

Data and calculations by traders show that Turkey's central bank and state banks have spent some $110 billion in dollars to stabilize the currency since last year, with most of the interventions in recent months.

If it cannot rebuild depleted reserves soon, Ankara risks more lira depreciation, higher inflation via imports and a swollen current account deficit, analysts say. Still, manufacturing activity shot up last month, while inflation eased a bit.

(For a graphic of lira vs swaps, click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/3kciWKn)

Turkish lira: spot price vs offshore swap rate https://tmsnrt.rs/3kciWKn

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

