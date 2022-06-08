Turkey's lira dips again, down 22% so far this year

ISTANBUL, June 8 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira slid 0.9% against the dollar on Wednesday, bringing its losses to 22% this year, after worries about a surge in inflation were fuelled by President Tayyip Erdogan's pledge to keep cutting interest rates.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 16.93 against the U.S. currency at 0611 GMT, weakening from Tuesday's close of 16.7650 towards a record low which it hit on Dec. 20 in a currency crisis triggered by a series of unorthodox interest rates cuts.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan said Turkey will not raise interest rates but rather continue cutting them in the face of high living costs.

The lira shed 44% last year and has been the worst performer in emerging markets for several years running due largely to economic and monetary policy concerns under Erdogan's government.

Turkey five-year credit default swaps closed above 730 basis points, at levels last seen during the global financial crisis in 2008, data from S&P Global showed.

