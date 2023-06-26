News & Insights

Turkey's lira dips 1.3% to near record low after cenbank moves

June 26, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Daren Butler for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, June 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened early on Monday, nearing last week's record low after the central bank took steps towards simplification of its macroprudential framework, having hiked rates sharply last week.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 slid as far as 25.6 against the dollar, dipping 1.3% from Friday's close to near its record low of 25.74.

It has weakened 27% so far this year, largely after the re-election in late May of President Tayyip Erdogan who has since moved to backtrack on his years of unorthodox economic policy.

