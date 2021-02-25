Turkey's lira briefly erases this year's gains as U.S. yields spike

ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira tumbled as much as some 3.5% on Thursday, giving up all of this year's gains as U.S. bond yields continued to rise.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.3650 against the dollar at 1901 GMT, compared to a close of 7.17 on Wednesday. Earlier, it weakened 3.6% to 7.44, the closing level of 2020.

The yield on the U.S. Treasury's 10-year bond spiked above 1.6% on Thursday, leading investors to dump emerging market currencies, sending them down between 2-4%.

The lira had rallied more than 20% since November, after the finance minister and the central bank governor were replaced.

But the currency reversed course this week, ending a three-month rally as the government defended former finance minister Berat Albayrak's policies, which sent the lira down 5% compared to Friday's close.

Albayrak oversaw some unorthodox policies, which included state banks selling some $130 billion in dollars during his two years in office, which sharply depleted Turkey's FX reserves. The currency also shed about half its value in the same period.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Gareth Jones)

