Turkey's Koza Altin eyes 15 tonnes of gold in 2022-2023 -TMSF

ISTANBUL, March 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's Koza Altin KOZAL.IS aims to extract 15 tonnes of gold in 2022-2023, Muhiddin Gulal, head of the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), said on Tuesday.

Gulal told reporters Koza Altin could invest as much as $300 million for a facility in the eastern Turkish province of Agri, where it aims to extract gold by the end of next year.

