Turkey's Koc says no decision on Yapi Kredi shareholder structure

Adds details of reported deal, more comments from Koc

ISTANBUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's Koc Holding said on Monday its board has not yet decided on the shareholder structure of Yapi Kredi Bank <YKBNK.IS> after three sources told Reuters that UniCredit CRDI.MI had struck a deal to reduce exposure to the bank.

The deal, described by the sources on Friday, is seen as a first step towards the Italian bank's full exit from Turkey, which has been hit by recession over the last 18 months.

As part of the plan, UniCredit will sell its 50% stake in its joint venture Koc Financial Services (KFS) - which controls Yapi Kredi - to its partner Koc Holding KCHOL.IS, two of the sources said. They were speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is confidential.

Koc said there were ongoing negotiations with UniCredit on the reorganization of the shareholder structures of KFS and Yapi Kredi (YKB) "in such a manner to ensure that the parties shall not reach direct or indirect majority of YKB".

But in its statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Koc said that there was no development that required it to make a public disclosure and it was only issuing the statement due to questions received from its investors.

Koc Financial Services is a joint venture vehicle that owns almost 82% of Yapi Kredi and is equally invested by UniCredit and Koc Holding.

The deal would give Koc Holding a majority stake in Yapi, Turkey's third-biggest bank which has a market value of $3.7 billion, the sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

