Turkey's January trade deficit soars 240%, energy imports jump

Contributors
Can Sezer Reuters
Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's trade deficit jumped 240.7% year-on-year in January to $10.44 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Wednesday, mainly due to energy imports that nearly quadrupled compared to a year ago.

Adds breakdown of trade data, background

ANKARA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit jumped 240.7% year-on-year in January to $10.44 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Wednesday, mainly due to energy imports that nearly quadrupled compared to a year ago.

President Tayyip Erdogan is seeking a shift to a current account surplus under his government's sweeping new economic policy, which is focused on low interest rates and stronger exports and credit - despite soaring inflation.

January exports climbed 17.3% to $17.59 billion, the data from the ministry showed, while imports jumped 55.2% year-on-year to $28.03 billion, including $9 billion worth of energy imports.

Turkey's energy imports, which stood at $2.6 billion in January last year, began rising at the end of last year due to higher consumption and the rise in global energy prices. They stood at $7.2 billion in December.

The rise in exports was driven by a 57.8% jump in iron and steel exports, while machinery and boiler exports rose 2.5% and automotive exports increased 1.2%.

Turkey is almost completely reliant on energy imports from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran to meet its needs. Iran cut natural gas flows last month due to a technical failure, leading to reduced power and gas supply for industrial zones in Turkey.

In the wake of a series of central bank rate cuts, the lira plunged to an all-time low of 18.4 in December, before paring its losses. It ended the year down 44% against the dollar.

The foreign trade deficit shrank 7.5% year-on-year to $46.13 billion in 2021, data from the statistics institute showed on Monday, with exports jumping 32.8% and imports rising 23.6%.

However, there was a deterioration in December when the deficit surged 49% from a year earlier to $6.79 billion, the data showed.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters