News & Insights

Turkey's Jan budget deficit 151 billion lira

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 15, 2024 — 03:01 am EST

Written by Ebru Tuncay for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Turkish budget showed a deficit of 150.72 billion lira ($4.9 billion) in January, with the primary deficit excluding interest payments amounting to 29.6 billion lira, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Last year, the budget had a deficit of 1.375 trillion lira ($45.7 billion) and the primary deficit was 700.4 billion lira.

($1 = 30.7550 liras)

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.