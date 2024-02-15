Turkey's Jan budget deficit 151 billion lira

ISTANBUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Turkish budget showed a deficit of 150.72 billion lira ($4.9 billion) in January, with the primary deficit excluding interest payments amounting to 29.6 billion lira, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Last year, the budget had a deficit of 1.375 trillion lira ($45.7 billion) and the primary deficit was 700.4 billion lira.

($1 = 30.7550 liras)

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)

